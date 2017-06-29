Carnegie’s “Indian Road” will be dedicated to Native American veterans July 1st

CARNEGIE, OK (KSWO)- “Indian Road" will be dedicated in honor of Native American veterans July 1st at 9:00 a.m. at the Apache Dance Ground.

The Kiowa Tribe, Comanche Nation, and Apache Tribe (KCA) will host a celebration to dedicate the 10-mile stretch of road that goes east and west between Highway 58 and Highway 9, as the “Native American Veterans Memorial Indian Road.”

“Being a Veteran of the U.S. Army, I am proud to have served my country representing the Kiowa People as well as my family” said Kiowa Transportation Director Steve Quoetone.

Native Americans make up the highest per-capita commitment of any ethnic population to defend the United States. However, the honored flag, during the ceremony, will be that of First Lieutenant Pascal Cletus Poolaw Sr. Poolaw is America's most decorated American Indian Soldier with 42 medals and citations. During his service, Poolaw earned four Silver Stars, five Bronze Stars, and three Purple Hearts, one for each of the wars in which he fought - World War II, Korea, and Vietnam. He was killed in active combat while saving members of his unit in Vietnam.

KCA Chairmen, Vice-Chairmen, Caddo County Commissioner Brent Kinder, tribal princesses, dignitaries from Fort Sill, and Disabled American Veterans Commander of Lawton District #56 Robert Tate will all be present for the ceremony.

Fort Sill’s Senior Post Commander will deliver the key note address. Each Tribal Chairman will read the names of each tribal member who gave his or her life during service to our country. Comanche Indian Veterans Association (CIVA) will do the gun salute and the Flag Song will be by Host Drum Phil “Joe Fish” Dupoint.

New road signs will be unveiled toward the end of the ceremony and will be immediately posted at either end of the dedicated road. Signs with the names of the fallen heroes will be posted along the road as well.

The event is open to everyone and those attending are urged to bring lawn chairs as seating will be available to the first 100 attendees only. There will also be an 8:00 a.m. cedar ceremony. Refreshments, provided by the Kiowa Casino will be available following the event.

The event will be streamed live on the Facebook page “The Official Site of the Kiowa Tribe of Oklahoma”, beginning shortly before 9:00 a.m.

