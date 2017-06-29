Two Lawton teens injured in crash on HWY 54

CUSTER COUNTY, OK (KSWO)- Two Lawton teenagers are recovering following a wreck in Custer County.

It happened around 9:30 this morning, just one mile south of I-40 on State Highway 54. Police say the teens were headed north on 54 when they swerved to avoid a deer and ran off the road. Their vehicle then struck a concrete culvert.

The 17-year-old driver suffered minor injuries but his 16-year-old passenger was pinned in the wreckage for 35 minutes. He was then flown to a hospital in Oklahoma City with multiple injuries.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.