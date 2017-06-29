Lawton Police Department to add five new patrol cars - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Lawton Police Department to add five new patrol cars

By Haley Wilson, Reporter
Connect
(Source: KSWO) (Source: KSWO)

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department will soon have new patrol cars after the City Council approved the purchase of five new units.

Sgt Timothy Jenkins explained that several cars within the Lawton Police Department have been on the road for a long time, so they're likely to end up in the shop and not on the roads protecting the citizens.

"We don't want that to happen because cars are essential to our jobs, our daily functions and it's important that officers get to where they need to go from call to call in emergency situations and by keeping things updated like that we can take care of our officers and our department as well as our citizens," Jenkins said.

He said that aside from the need to have up-to-date vehicles, the department also has to have enough cars for their new officers each year.

"With all these new cadets coming in, keeping up with the equipment, giving them fresh equipment to use in their job as a police officer is important to us because they have to go out and have to perform, have to go out and protect the citizens," Jenkins said.

LPD is also looking into the purchase of SUVs.

"That way we can have more equipment, more things to take with us so we can keep our community safe,” Jenkins said. “We'll be able to put more items and tools necessary that we need for policing so getting bigger cars is always a good thing for us and the community."

He said the cars will not only benefit the department but the entire Lawton community as well.

"It works well for everybody. It looks good on our department and it looks good on our city as well,” Jenkins said. “It's a good thing for everybody."

They're hoping to get the SUV's in the next three months or so.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Travel ban takes effect but less chaos expected

    Travel ban takes effect but less chaos expected

    Thursday, June 29 2017 4:31 AM EDT2017-06-29 08:31:42 GMT
    Friday, June 30 2017 1:01 AM EDT2017-06-30 05:01:25 GMT

    The move comes after the Supreme Court partially restored President Donald Trump's executive order that was widely criticized as a ban on Muslims.

    The move comes after the Supreme Court partially restored President Donald Trump's executive order that was widely criticized as a ban on Muslims.

  • GOP may keep some Obama tax increases to save health bill

    GOP may keep some Obama tax increases to save health bill

    Thursday, June 29 2017 4:10 AM EDT2017-06-29 08:10:37 GMT
    Friday, June 30 2017 1:01 AM EDT2017-06-30 05:01:17 GMT

    Facing a daunting equation - the bill loses if three of the 52 GOP senators oppose it - the list of Republicans who've publicly complained about the legislation reached double digits, though many were expected to eventually relent.

    Facing a daunting equation - the bill loses if three of the 52 GOP senators oppose it - the list of Republicans who've publicly complained about the legislation reached double digits, though many were expected to eventually relent.

  • House GOP backs bills to crack down on illegal immigration

    House GOP backs bills to crack down on illegal immigration

    Thursday, June 29 2017 12:40 PM EDT2017-06-29 16:40:41 GMT
    Friday, June 30 2017 12:43 AM EDT2017-06-30 04:43:14 GMT
    The Republican-led House is moving forward with legislation to crack down on illegal immigration, a priority for President Donald Trump.
    The Republican-led House is moving forward with legislation to crack down on illegal immigration, a priority for President Donald Trump.
    •   
Powered by Frankly