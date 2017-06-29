City council representative hosts town hall - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

City council representative hosts town hall

By Alexander Figueroa, Producer
LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - City council representative Gay McGahee hosted the second of her town halls to better connect with the Lawton community.

The meeting, held at the Friendship Missionary Baptist Church Thursday evening, gave residents a chance to make their voices heard and connect with her and other members of the city government.

Representatives from several city departments, such as streets, water and the police spoke to give resident information and to answer any questions.
 

McGahee said she will host another town hall in at 6:30 p.m. on July 20, at the Galilee Missionary Baptist Church.

