LPS approves paid lunch increase

LPS approves paid lunch increase

By Alexander Figueroa, Producer
LAWTON, OK (KWSO) –Lawton Public Schools approved a ten-cent increase for lunches at their elementary and secondary locations.
 

Starting in the 2017-2018 school year, lunches at elementary schools will now cost $2.35 per meal, while lunches at secondary schools will cost $2.60.

Eligible students can get free or reduced lunches, and breakfast will still be free.

The change was approved to remain compliant with the Hunger-Free Kids Act of 2010, which act requires participating schools to raise their school lunch prices to ensure they don't subsidize their meals.

