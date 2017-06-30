Firefighters put out blaze in Lawton home

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Lawton firefighters put out a house fire early Friday morning.

It broke out around 3:30 a.m. in a cul-de-sac at NE 48th and Bell Avenue in the MacArthur Park neighborhood.

Smoke was coming from the roof when firefighters got there.

Fortunately, everyone inside had already made it out.

Crews had to cut into the roof to reach flames that appeared to have made it into the attic.

They were able to stop the blaze within about 15 to 20 minutes.

It’s not clear how the fire started.

