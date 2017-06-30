Lankford requests McConnell to shorten August recess

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KSWO) - Oklahoma Senator James Lankford and three other U.S. senators are urging Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to shorten or call off the August recess, saying they need the time to get more done in Congress.

In a letter addressed to McConnell Friday morning, Lankford and three other senators say the stakes are high to get more done this year, including overhauling tax reform, coming up with a budget, and repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act.

A budget deal must be reached before September 30th in order to avoid a government shutdown.

