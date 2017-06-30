Lankford requests McConnell to shorten August recess

Top Senate Republicans may try preserving a tax boost on high earners enacted by President Barack Obama.
German lawmakers have agreed to put the legalization of same-sex marriage to a vote in parliament's last session before its summer break, paving the way for the likely passage of the law.
While revamped after legal wrangling, Trump's new travel ban expected to face more court challenges.
Oklahoma Senator James Lankford and three other U.S. senators are urging Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to shorten or call off the August recess, saying they need the time to get more done in Congress.
The Homeland Security Department is set to announce new security for international flights bound to the United States.
