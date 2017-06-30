Oklahoma university to remove Bibles, crosses from chapel

Top Senate Republicans may try preserving a tax boost on high earners enacted by President Barack Obama.
Top Senate Republicans may try preserving a tax boost on high earners enacted by President Barack Obama.
While revamped after legal wrangling, Trump's new travel ban expected to face more court challenges.
While revamped after legal wrangling, Trump's new travel ban expected to face more court challenges.
German lawmakers have agreed to put the legalization of same-sex marriage to a vote in parliament's last session before its summer break, paving the way for the likely passage of the law.
German lawmakers have agreed to put the legalization of same-sex marriage to a vote in parliament's last session before its summer break, paving the way for the likely passage of the law.
Mazda is recalling nearly 228,000 cars in the U.S. because the parking brake may not fully release or could fail to hold the cars, increasing the risk of a rollaway crash.
Mazda is recalling nearly 228,000 cars in the U.S. because the parking brake may not fully release or could fail to hold the cars, increasing the risk of a rollaway crash.
An extensive first-of-its-kind study says global warming is likely to hit southern and poorer US counties harder.
An extensive first-of-its-kind study says global warming is likely to hit southern and poorer US counties harder.