Couple continues string of jewelry store thefts

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO)- Police in Oklahoma City are on the lookout for a couple they say are stealing thousands of dollars in rings across two states. We first brought you this story earlier this week when a store in Moore fell victim to the couple, who took off with a $32,000 ring.

New video has been released of the couple hitting a store in Oklahoma City's outlet mall. The thieves can be seen viewing a real ring before it was swapped out with a fake one.

Authorities say they believe the same couple has also pulled similar schemes in Dallas and Waco.

