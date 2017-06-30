Beginning July 1st, Oklahomans to pay more sales tax when buying a car

Top Senate Republicans may try preserving a tax boost on high earners enacted by President Barack Obama.
For three weeks, researchers measured the ACE concentrations in two different pools - what they found is grisly and disturbing.
A private plane crashed on I-405 near the John Wayne Airport in Irvine, CA, south of Los Angeles.
German lawmakers have agreed to put the legalization of same-sex marriage to a vote in parliament's last session before its summer break, paving the way for the likely passage of the law.
Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter is suing more than a dozen manufacturers of opioid pain medication, alleging that deceptive marketing campaigns by the drugmakers have fueled Oklahoma's opioid epidemic.
