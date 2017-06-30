Beginning July 1st, Oklahomans to pay more sales tax when buying a car

OK (KSWO)- Starting tomorrow, you will have to pay more sales tax to buy a car in Oklahoma. That's because of a 1.25 percent increase in the tax passed by state lawmakers in the last days of the session.

Meanwhile, car dealerships are suing the state in an attempt to stop the tax, saying lawmakers did not have a supermajority to pass the tax after the deadline passed for revenue-raising bills. Lawmakers, however, say this is not a new tax, but rather a repeal of a sales tax exemption. Arguments on the lawsuit will be heard on August 8th.

