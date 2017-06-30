Kiowa Casino donates $19K to first responders and nonprofits

DEVOL, OK (KSWO)- Kiowa Casino in Devol has wrapped up its 9th annual Hometown Heroes promotion by presenting over $19,000 to first responders and nonprofit organizations.

In all, 16 local agencies were presented checks -- many of which struggle to provide services with budgets that get tighter and tighter every year -- so the money generated for Hometown Heroes by Kiowa players goes along way.

“We are very proud of this program especially with decreased funding, state funding year after year. This is just something little that can help these organizations out,” said Callie Singh.

The campaign started in March and just wrapped up this month. Over the last 9 years, $180,000 has been donated to hometown hero organizations across Texoma.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.