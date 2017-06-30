Kiowa Casino donates $19K to first responders and nonprofits

A private plane crashed on I-405 near the John Wayne Airport in Irvine, CA, south of Los Angeles.
Top Senate Republicans may try preserving a tax boost on high earners enacted by President Barack Obama.
German lawmakers have agreed to put the legalization of same-sex marriage to a vote in parliament's last session before its summer break, paving the way for the likely passage of the law.
Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter is suing more than a dozen manufacturers of opioid pain medication, alleging that deceptive marketing campaigns by the drugmakers have fueled Oklahoma's opioid epidemic.
While revamped after legal wrangling, Trump's new travel ban expected to face more court challenges.
