Excavation of home in 30-year-old cold case is complete - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Excavation of home in 30-year-old cold case is complete

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect

LOCO, OK (KSWO)- While the search is not over, the house where officials were digging for the body of a Loco woman who disappeared over 30 years ago has been eliminated from the search.

The excavation outside the victim Frankie Bonnie Duvall former home finished up on Wednesday.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly