PSO files for consumer rate increase

TULSA, OK (KSWO)- Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) has filed an application with the Oklahoma Corporation Commission (OCC) to update its prices.

PSO’s application requests that its prices increase by $156 million, or about 11 percent. For a typical residential customer, the increase will be approximately 50 cents per day.

“PSO is committed to investing in a stronger, smarter and cleaner energy grid, and providing customers the highest quality, safe and efficient service they rely on to power their homes and businesses,” said Stuart Solomon, PSO president, and chief operating officer. “At the same time, we’re working to be as efficient as possible and will continue to provide excellent power reliability at prices that remain significantly below national averages.”

The price adjustment request reflects more than $625 million of new investments PSO has made in the system including new poles, wires, transformers, transmission facilities, and substations.

Information provided by Public Service Company of Oklahoma.