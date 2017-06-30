Farmers are concerned about potential feral swine management program cuts

In 2016, feral swine make their way toward and into a trap set up by Russell Anderson of Wildlife Services in Oklahoma County.

LUTHER, OK (KFOR)- According to the proposed budget released by the Trump administration, the United States Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services could face a $45 million funding cut. In Oklahoma, the feral swine management program is administered by Wildlife Services.

"Feral swine are almost a part-time endeavor for us. They’re going to take a whole lot of a real push from us to get control," said Oklahoma Wildlife Services State Director Kevin Grant. Grant says there are at least one million animals in Oklahoma. "They’re the most prolific large mammal on the planet and, unchecked, who knows how far they can go. They are smart, they are so adaptable, they’ll eat anything," Grant said.

USDA's feral swine management program may be forced to cut back or eliminate trapping, snares and aerial shooting due to budget cuts. According to KFOR, Oklahoma’s agriculture secretary Jim Reese, is looking at ways to restructure and expand the program's funding.

