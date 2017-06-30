New Oklahoma laws go into effect July 1st

OK (KSWO)- Several new laws will go into effect in Oklahoma beginning on July 1st.

Pro-sporting event tickets will now carry a new fee. Tax credits for the wind industry will be eliminated. Film incentives will be limited. Oil and gas industry incentives will be reduced as well.

State Questions 780 and 781 will also go into effect, reclassifying low-level drug and theft charges as misdemeanors.

Many of the laws will either generate funds or save the state money to help aid the current budget crisis.

