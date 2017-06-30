Lawton home deemed uninhabitable following early morning fire

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- A house in Lawton was deemed uninhabitable after an early morning fire.

The fire broke out around 3:30 a.m. in the MacArthur Park Neighborhood. Smoke was coming from the roof when the firefighters got there. Crews had to cut into the roof to reach flames that appeared to have made it into the attic. They were able to stop the blaze in about 20 minutes.

The cause of that fire is still under investigation. Luckily, the family was able to make it safely outside when the fire started.

