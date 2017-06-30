Ft. Sill honors Colonel Paul Hossenlopp’s 30 years of service

Police say multiple people have been shot at a New York City hospital.
While revamped after legal wrangling, Trump's new travel ban expected to face more court challenges.
Top Senate Republicans may try preserving a tax boost on high earners enacted by President Barack Obama.
German lawmakers have agreed to put the legalization of same-sex marriage to a vote in parliament's last session before its summer break, paving the way for the likely passage of the law.
More than 30 area students now have a better idea of how the Lawton Police Department operates. The students graduated today from the department's third junior citizen's police academy. They've been learning about the department and it's many divisions for the past week. One student says her favorite was getting a closer look at the CSI van.
