Ft. Sill honors Colonel Paul Hossenlopp’s 30 years of service

FORT SILL, OK (KSWO)- Fort Sill held a retirement ceremony for Colonel Paul Hossenlopp today. He was the Fires Center of Excellence Chief of Staff when he retired. He also served on Fort Sill for 30 years.

Hossenlopp says that he is thankful for all the help he had through the years.

“What do you say after 30 years? Who do you thank? And so again, like I said last night, it’s a hard question but then I thought about it a little bit and it's actually an easy answer...You thank family.”



The new chief of staff will be Col. Todd Wasmund, who will arrive in mid-July.

