Teens graduate LPD Junior Citizens Police Academy

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- More than 30 area students now have a better idea of how the Lawton Police Department operates.

The students graduated today from the department's third junior citizen's police academy. They've been learning about the department and it's many divisions for the past week.

One student says her favorite was getting a closer look at the CSI van.

"They brought in this truck like an ambulance...like a decked out ambulance that was full of equipment,” said Kayla Hull.

Hull says this is her second year attending the academy and she plans to tell all of her friends about it.

Lawton police are holding another academy July 17 through 21st at the Impact Center on Northwest Sheridan Road. Every student who completes the academy will receive a certificate and a t-shirt.

