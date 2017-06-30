Oklahoma’s Capitol celebrates 100th birthday

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO)- Oklahoma's Capitol is officially 100-years-old. There have been centennial celebrations all week leading up to today.

Right now, it's undergoing a major construction project again. That will last several years.

Governor Fallin has been in OKC for the celebration.

A time capsule will be sealed and will be placed in the building once that project is complete.

