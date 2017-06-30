Ada teen is 4th district winner of 2017 Congressional Art Competition

Washington, D.C. (KSWO)– A junior at Vanoss High School in Ada, Oklahoma, Laura Rose is this year’s winner of the Congressional Art Competition from the Fourth District.

“The Fourth District is lucky to be home to such talented artists like Laura,” said Rep. Tom Cole. “Her respect, creativity and passion for horticulture and nature is evident in her artwork, and it will surely stand-out in the Cannon Tunnel. An innovative and bright student, Laura has a promising future as an artist, and as an art competitor across the state.”

Rose’s winning artwork, Mother Earth, was created using watercolor on canvas.

“The blue bird represents the arrival of spring, hard work and happiness,” When Rose submitted her winning artwork earlier this spring, she explained that the portrait was inspired by her studies in horticulture and animal science. “Cacti and succulents provide healing elements and are even foods that promote health and longevity. I wanted to do a portrait of a strong woman who is connected to fertile soil. Replenished tilth helps future crops to grow. I wanted to celebrate the women who farm and contribute this to our state.”

“Laura is not only an incredible artist, she is also an outstanding person,” said Charles Hill, principal of Vanoss High School. “I believe her artwork is really just an expression of her natural personality - bright, cheerful, and uplifting. She is a great asset to our school and very deserving of this award.”

“Laura’s conceptual use of images and figures is well advanced for her age,” said Hillary Shipley, Rose’s art teacher at Vanoss High School.

Laura’s work will be displayed in the Cannon Tunnel to the U.S. Capitol for a year and seen by thousands.

