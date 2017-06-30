It’s Furry Friend Friday: Meet your next feline companion

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Lawton Animal Welfare wants to help you find your new furry friend. This particular cat has been at LAW since February patiently waiting for his new family to pick him up. He is considered a senior citizen, which simply means he is more than 4-years-old, but he still has a lot of love to give to his new forever home.

He has been sponsored. That means someone has already paid for his adoption fees. All you have to do is stop by and pick him up!

If you are looking for a new furball, stop by Lawton Animal Welfare first. By adopting an animal from the Lawton Animal Welfare Division, you are not only saving the life of the animal you adopted but the one who gets to move into its pen!

Lawton Animal Welfare is located at 2104 S.W. 6th Street. All dog adoptions are $55 and all cat adoptions are $25. All animals from Lawton Animal Welfare are fixed, up to date on their shots (including Rabies), micro-chipped, licensed with the city, and healthy.

