Snapchat's new 'Snap Map' concerns parents

Top Senate Republicans may try preserving a tax boost on high earners enacted by President Barack Obama.
Top Senate Republicans may try preserving a tax boost on high earners enacted by President Barack Obama.
German lawmakers have agreed to put the legalization of same-sex marriage to a vote in parliament's last session before its summer break, paving the way for the likely passage of the law.
German lawmakers have agreed to put the legalization of same-sex marriage to a vote in parliament's last session before its summer break, paving the way for the likely passage of the law.
While revamped after legal wrangling, Trump's new travel ban expected to face more court challenges.
While revamped after legal wrangling, Trump's new travel ban expected to face more court challenges.
Police say multiple people have been shot at a New York City hospital.
Police say multiple people have been shot at a New York City hospital.
LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- A heads up for parents about a new Snapchat feature that could put your kids at risk.
LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- A heads up for parents about a new Snapchat feature that could put your kids at risk.