Storm causes widespread damage

COMANCHE, CO. (KSWO) - Strong storms on Friday caused damages to several areas.

Hillbilly Fireworks off Highway 7 had thousands of dollars’ worth of fireworks destroyed by the storm after their tent blew down. They’re taking the destroyed fireworks to the dump and plan to get more fireworks to put under their new tent on Saturday.

The storm also caused a semi to roll onto its side on Highway 7 near 90th Street around 7:15 p.m. The rollover caused traffic to go down to one lane while crews worked for more than an hour to clear the roadway. No word if there were any injuries.



Several utility poles snapped on Baseline near 75th Street.

The storm also left some area residents without power in Comanche, Cotton, Stephens, and Jefferson counties.

