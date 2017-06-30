City of Lawton prepares for Freedom Festival

While revamped after legal wrangling, Trump's new travel ban expected to face more court challenges.
Top Senate Republicans may try preserving a tax boost on high earners enacted by President Barack Obama.
Defense Secretary Jim Mattis is giving the military chiefs another six months to work out details before they begin letting transgender individuals enlist in the armed services.
Police say multiple people have been shot at a New York City hospital.
German lawmakers have agreed to put the legalization of same-sex marriage to a vote in parliament's last session before its summer break, paving the way for the likely passage of the law.
