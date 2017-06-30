City of Lawton prepares for Freedom Festival

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - City of Lawton officials were hard at work preparing for its Fourth of July fireworks show.



City Councilman Keith Jackson said the show will be one of the largest in the state. It has been expanded to cover a wider area and go higher in the air than previous years' displays, and will be choreographed to music.



The major display will cap off the Freedom Festival, will provide food, live entertainment and other activities for attendees.



Jackson said the festivities will be fun for the whole community.



"People say there's never anything to do in Lawton," he said, "well this is something to do, and its a great thing to do as a matter of fact, and this is the City Council's way of giving back."

The Freedom Festival will be Saturday, July 1 starting at 11 a.m.. The fireworks show will start at dark, and can be viewable in a live stream on the KSWO facebook page.



