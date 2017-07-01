Storm destroys hundreds of unused fireworks

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - As Friday’s storm tore through Southwest Oklahoma, a firework stand just east of Lawton had its entire inventory destroyed.

Hillbilly Fireworks off Highway 7 near 60th street was that firework stand. The heavy winds pulled their tent completely out of the ground, causing their entire inventory of fireworks to be soaked and destroyed.

Baileigh Lambert said she was watching from her family's camper as the tent was swept away and everything underneath it was soaked.

"It was still raining when we first came outside so at first we tried to cover the big stuff but there was no saving any of it,” Lambert said.

Lambert said several members of her family were outside when the tent blew away and at first, she didn't know if they were OK or not. Once she found out they were safe, she began to realize the damage that had been done.

"I just cried a lot because we cannot afford this,” Lambert said. “This pays for my school so we cannot afford to replace all of this. That was my number one thought, what are we going to do, we don't have anything to sell, I'm going to have so many loans next year."

But, Lambert said they got right to work, even while it was still raining to make sure they were able to be open and ready for business for the rest of the weekend.

"It took a lot of people, we're just really grateful we have great family friends and people who care about us who want to help us come set back up,” Lambert said.

Despite the setback, a new shipment of fireworks came in Saturday morning and the stand opened back up around noon.

