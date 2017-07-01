Lawton's Freedom Festival kicks off Fourth of July weekend

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)-Many community members started the 4th of July weekend with a boom Saturday at Lawton-Fort Sill's 3rd annual Freedom Festival at Elmer Thomas Park.

Family and friends enjoyed live music and fun activities for the kids.



"It's just a good time,” said Cecil Anderson, event attendee.



Anderson said this is the first year he and his wife took part in the festival but it won't be their last.



"It's very enjoyable,” said Anderson. “Good eats, drinks, music and car show."



He and his wife were looking forward to the live music, 30 food and sales vendors the festival had to offer and of course the big fireworks showcase.



Which is what City of Lawton Arts Coordinator Sharon Cheatwood said was their goal of today, to celebrate our country's independence.



"What better way to do it than a large community event?” said Cheatwood.



Cheatwood also said her hope was to give families like Anderson's a chance to get out to Elmer Thomas Park with other southwest Oklahomans and then have them come back for years to come.



"It's a shared experience,” said Cheatwood. “It's something grandparents can share the story of events they've had growing up and it continues the tradition of great family storytelling and about our country."



Anderson said he's grateful for the time to enjoy with his wife and celebrate the 4th of July the Lawton way.



"I'm glad the city of Lawton has something like this for the whole family to go to that is inexpensive,” said Anderson.

