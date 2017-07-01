Cache family home lost to fire

CACHE, OK (KSWO) - Fundraising efforts have started on Saturday for the Cache family who lost everything in a house fire overnight. Fire officials say they responded to the fire around 1:15 Saturday morning. The fire was raging, and the roof had already collapsed. Photos sent to 7NEWS from a neighbor is what the home looked like the next day. The home is on Southwest Woodlawn Road. The family was out of town, and no one was inside the home at the time of the fire. Officials say weather could have been in factor in this house fire, but that is still under investigation.

There has been a GoFundMe for the victims, Paul Runnels, a Cache Public Schools teacher, and his family. To donate, click here. On Monday, an account will be set up at the America Bank in Cache for people to donate to the family.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.