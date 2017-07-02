Altus family fireworks stand damaged

CACHE, OK (KSWO) – A family-owned fireworks stand was damaged in Friday night's storms. The stand is run by the Marshall family and their extended family, and they've been doing it for three years. It’s located off of Highway 62 at the Deyo exit.

They say they lost some firework product, but most of it was wrapped and stored away so it wasn't damaged. They got their tent up and running by Saturday. Some of the family was there when it happened, but everyone is okay. It's a busy time of year for fireworks sales, so the family is happy to be back in business.

