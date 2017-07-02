Altus family fireworks stand damaged

President Donald Trump is continuing his personal attacks on the anchors of "Morning Joe.".
Little Rock Police say they are investigating a shooting at an Arkansas nightclub that left multiple people injured.
Authorities say an enraged former doctor came to the New York hospital that had spurned him to exact vengeance on his former colleagues.
Laws taking effect Saturday will expand the places people can carry concealed guns in various states.
Central Illinois man charged with kidnapping visiting University of Illinois scholar from China who authorities believe to be dead.
