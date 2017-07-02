"Everything we have is gone:" Cache family home destroyed in fire

President Donald Trump has tweeted a mock video that shows him pummeling a man in a business suit _ his face obscured by the CNN logo _ outside a wrestling ring.
President Donald Trump has tweeted a mock video that shows him pummeling a man in a business suit _ his face obscured by the CNN logo _ outside a wrestling ring.
Little Rock's police chief credits the quick work of first responders for there being no fatalities after 28 people were injured in a shooting at a rap concert.
Little Rock's police chief credits the quick work of first responders for there being no fatalities after 28 people were injured in a shooting at a rap concert.
As cities and town host July Fourth parades and fireworks, some minorities are expressing mixed feelings about celebrating in an atmosphere of tension on several fronts.
As cities and town host July Fourth parades and fireworks, some minorities are expressing mixed feelings about celebrating in an atmosphere of tension on several fronts.
Authorities say an enraged former doctor came to the New York hospital that had spurned him to exact vengeance on his former colleagues.
Authorities say an enraged former doctor came to the New York hospital that had spurned him to exact vengeance on his former colleagues.
A message for those setting off fireworks in the next few days.
A message for those setting off fireworks in the next few days.