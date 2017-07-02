Lightning strikes Cache home, leaves father of two with nothing

President Donald Trump has tweeted a mock video that shows him pummeling a man in a business suit _ his face obscured by the CNN logo _ outside a wrestling ring.
Authorities say an enraged former doctor came to the New York hospital that had spurned him to exact vengeance on his former colleagues.
Little Rock's police chief credits the quick work of first responders for there being no fatalities after 28 people were injured in a shooting at a rap concert.
Laws taking effect Saturday will expand the places people can carry concealed guns in various states.
CACHE,OK (KSWO)- A Cache Public Schools teacher and father of two is left with nothing Sunday after discovering a fire burned down his Cache home on Saturday while he was on vacation.
