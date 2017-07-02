First Baptist West Church honors veterans with car show

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)-To celebrate Independence Day and honor our veterans, First Baptist West Church held their second annual car show.

The show featured 30 Corvettes all from across Southwest Oklahoma.

Military members could view and judge them for a grand prize.



The car show was followed by a special worship and patriotic service honoring veterans.



First Baptist West Worship Pastor Doug Snook said the day is all about those that chose to risk their lives for our country's freedom.

"They go through a lot,” said Snook. “They go through more than most of us realize who haven't been there and we just want to tell them to thank you over and over again. Let them know that they are appreciated."



Pastor Snook said although this was their second year holding the car show they've continued the tradition of a worship service dedicated to veterans for eight years.

