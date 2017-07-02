Fireworks to blame for pickup fire

INDIAHOMA, OK (KSWO) - A message for those setting off fireworks in the next few days. Even after they are set off, they can still be dangerous! Pictures were posted to the Indiahoma Volunteer Fire Department of a pickup fire Sunday night.

Officials said it happened around 11 p.m. near Southwest Bishop and Southwest Big Bow Road. The owner of the pickup put used fireworks in the back, and told fire fighters he hosed them down to cool them off. But it wasn't enough, and the pickup caught fire. No one was hurt in the fire.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.