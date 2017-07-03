Country singer from Ardmore will open at Fort Sill Summer Concer - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Country singer from Ardmore will open at Fort Sill Summer Concert

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
FORT SILL, OK (KSWO)- Ardmore native, and country singer Chris Bullard will be one of the opening acts at Fort Sill's Summer Concert on the Fourth of July.

He released his latest album back in March titled "It's Me." Bullard said his love for singing started when he was just 11 years old. He said the love and support from fans is what brings him back home.

"I'm giving back to the people that built who I am today. They've put so much into me as a person as a human being, from growing up in Ardmore,  all the way to moving to Texas. Oklahoma played such a huge role in that," Bullard said.

Bullard will open the show at the Polo Field on July 4th, followed by Aaron Watson and Maren Morris. The show starts at 6:30 p.m.

