City of Duncan holds 1st fireworks show in nearly a decade July - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

City of Duncan holds 1st fireworks show in nearly a decade July 3rd

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO)- For the first time since 2009, the City of Duncan will have a firework show tonight. The show will be at the Abe Raizen Park.

A pair of Duncan business owners are responsible for the historic event. They contacted the chamber of commerce to get the ball rolling and even donated $20,000 worth of fireworks.

The show starts at 9:30 and will last for about a half-hour. Duncan First Baptist will provide bounce houses for kids. There will also be plenty of food, with hot dogs, snow cones and other treats available on-site.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Missing Graham woman found dead

    Missing Graham woman found dead

    Monday, July 3 2017 12:56 PM EDT2017-07-03 16:56:24 GMT
    (Source: Young County Sheriff)(Source: Young County Sheriff)

    The Sheriff posted that the search for Cindy Berend was over around 10:00 a.m. Monday morning on Facebook. 

    The Sheriff posted that the search for Cindy Berend was over around 10:00 a.m. Monday morning on Facebook. 

  • New law allows more OK Lottery games, prizes and public-school funding

    New law allows more OK Lottery games, prizes and public-school funding

    Monday, July 3 2017 12:51 PM EDT2017-07-03 16:51:59 GMT
    (Source MGN/Oklahoma Lottery)(Source MGN/Oklahoma Lottery)

    The Oklahoma Lottery is relaunching with all new games featuring cash prizes that allow for more winners and more revenue generated on behalf of Oklahoma public education. 

    The Oklahoma Lottery is relaunching with all new games featuring cash prizes that allow for more winners and more revenue generated on behalf of Oklahoma public education. 

  • Trump tweet offers 'help' to dying British baby #Charliegard

    Trump tweet offers 'help' to dying British baby #Charliegard

    Monday, July 3 2017 12:09 PM EDT2017-07-03 16:09:55 GMT
    Monday, July 3 2017 12:49 PM EDT2017-07-03 16:49:48 GMT

    A 10-month-old boy in Britain has been given days to live, but his parents are suing to allow him to come to the U.S. for experimental treatment.

    A 10-month-old boy in Britain has been given days to live, but his parents are suing to allow him to come to the U.S. for experimental treatment.

    •   
Powered by Frankly