City of Duncan holds 1st fireworks show in nearly a decade July 3rd

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO)- For the first time since 2009, the City of Duncan will have a firework show tonight. The show will be at the Abe Raizen Park.

A pair of Duncan business owners are responsible for the historic event. They contacted the chamber of commerce to get the ball rolling and even donated $20,000 worth of fireworks.

The show starts at 9:30 and will last for about a half-hour. Duncan First Baptist will provide bounce houses for kids. There will also be plenty of food, with hot dogs, snow cones and other treats available on-site.

