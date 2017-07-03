Two bodies found inside of burned trailer home near Tulsa - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Two bodies found inside of burned trailer home near Tulsa

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect
Source: KSWO Source: KSWO

WAGONER COUNTY, OK (KSWO)- Authorities are investigating after two bodies were found in a burned trailer home in eastern Oklahoma.

It happened in Wagoner County, not far from Tulsa and Muskogee. Firefighters were called to a structure fire yesterday morning. Once the blaze was put out, crews found two bodies burned inside.

Wagoner County Sheriff's officials say they are not sure yet if the deaths were caused by the fire.

"You know, we're investigating this as being very suspicious… There's some speculation that it's a man and a woman... but we don't have those answers yet."

The OSBI is assisting in their investigation.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Missing Graham woman found dead

    Missing Graham woman found dead

    Monday, July 3 2017 12:56 PM EDT2017-07-03 16:56:24 GMT
    (Source: Young County Sheriff)(Source: Young County Sheriff)

    The Sheriff posted that the search for Cindy Berend was over around 10:00 a.m. Monday morning on Facebook. 

    The Sheriff posted that the search for Cindy Berend was over around 10:00 a.m. Monday morning on Facebook. 

  • New law allows more OK Lottery games, prizes and public-school funding

    New law allows more OK Lottery games, prizes and public-school funding

    Monday, July 3 2017 12:51 PM EDT2017-07-03 16:51:59 GMT
    (Source MGN/Oklahoma Lottery)(Source MGN/Oklahoma Lottery)

    The Oklahoma Lottery is relaunching with all new games featuring cash prizes that allow for more winners and more revenue generated on behalf of Oklahoma public education. 

    The Oklahoma Lottery is relaunching with all new games featuring cash prizes that allow for more winners and more revenue generated on behalf of Oklahoma public education. 

  • Trump tweet offers 'help' to dying British baby #Charliegard

    Trump tweet offers 'help' to dying British baby #Charliegard

    Monday, July 3 2017 12:09 PM EDT2017-07-03 16:09:55 GMT
    Monday, July 3 2017 12:49 PM EDT2017-07-03 16:49:48 GMT

    A 10-month-old boy in Britain has been given days to live, but his parents are suing to allow him to come to the U.S. for experimental treatment.

    A 10-month-old boy in Britain has been given days to live, but his parents are suing to allow him to come to the U.S. for experimental treatment.

    •   
Powered by Frankly