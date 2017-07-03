Two bodies found inside of burned trailer home near Tulsa

WAGONER COUNTY, OK (KSWO)- Authorities are investigating after two bodies were found in a burned trailer home in eastern Oklahoma.

It happened in Wagoner County, not far from Tulsa and Muskogee. Firefighters were called to a structure fire yesterday morning. Once the blaze was put out, crews found two bodies burned inside.

Wagoner County Sheriff's officials say they are not sure yet if the deaths were caused by the fire.

"You know, we're investigating this as being very suspicious… There's some speculation that it's a man and a woman... but we don't have those answers yet."

The OSBI is assisting in their investigation.

