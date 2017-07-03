List of Independence Day celebrations in SW OK

OK (KSWO)- There will be several fireworks displays in Southwest Oklahoma tomorrow night in celebration of Independence Day.

In Marlow, there will be an all-day event, including a parade starting at Marlow High School at 9:15 in the morning. Then, at 10:00 a.m., entertainment will kick off at Redbud Park with arts and crafts booths, food and live music. Fireworks will start at 10:00 p.m. Tune into the 4:00 p.m. newscast for a preview of the event from the Marlow Gunslingers.

In Comanche, a food festival will run from 10:00 in the morning until 6:00 in the evening and will be followed by a bull bash from 7:00 to 8:45 on Main Street. Fireworks will be held at 9:15 at the Field of Dreams.

In Waurika, fireworks will go off at dark at Veterans Park. Officials want to remind you that no parking will be allowed on the grass.

And in Walters, festivities start at four in the afternoon at Sultan Park with a horseshoe pitching tournament and several other contests throughout the day. Fireworks will go off at dusk.

