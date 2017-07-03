List of Independence Day celebrations in SW OK - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

List of Independence Day celebrations in SW OK

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
OK (KSWO)- There will be several fireworks displays in Southwest Oklahoma tomorrow night in celebration of Independence Day.

In Marlow, there will be an all-day event, including a parade starting at Marlow High School at 9:15 in the morning. Then, at 10:00 a.m., entertainment will kick off at Redbud Park with arts and crafts booths, food and live music. Fireworks will start at 10:00 p.m. Tune into the 4:00 p.m. newscast for a preview of the event from the Marlow Gunslingers.  

In Comanche, a food festival will run from 10:00 in the morning until 6:00 in the evening and will be followed by a bull bash from 7:00 to 8:45 on Main Street. Fireworks will be held at 9:15 at the Field of Dreams.

In Waurika, fireworks will go off at dark at Veterans Park. Officials want to remind you that no parking will be allowed on the grass.

And in Walters, festivities start at four in the afternoon at Sultan Park with a horseshoe pitching tournament and several other contests throughout the day. Fireworks will go off at dusk.

  Missing Graham woman found dead

    Monday, July 3 2017 12:56 PM EDT
    The Sheriff posted that the search for Cindy Berend was over around 10:00 a.m. Monday morning on Facebook. 

  New law allows more OK Lottery games, prizes and public-school funding

    Monday, July 3 2017 12:51 PM EDT
    The Oklahoma Lottery is relaunching with all new games featuring cash prizes that allow for more winners and more revenue generated on behalf of Oklahoma public education. 

  Trump tweet offers 'help' to dying British baby #Charliegard

    Monday, July 3 2017 12:09 PM EDT
    A 10-month-old boy in Britain has been given days to live, but his parents are suing to allow him to come to the U.S. for experimental treatment.

