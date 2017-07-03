Charges dropped against OKC officer, husband arrested

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO)- A case against an Oklahoma City police officer has flipped, now focusing on a different officer in the precinct.

It sparked from a fight in early June. Initially, a female officer was placed on administrative leave and taken into custody when her husband, also an officer in Oklahoma City, called 911 to report an argument that turned physical. He said his wife hit him in the head with a curling iron.

Now, her charges have been dropped, and her husband is behind bars as Oklahoma City police say their investigation into the fight is complete.

When the case first became public last month, officials with the department said they would do everything they could to get things right.

"Simply because there is a police officer involved, does not mean we're not gonna finish an investigation or investigate it fully. As a matter of fact, it's probably scrutinized more than a case not involving a police officer,” said Sgt. Paco Balderrama.

The full investigation ultimately found the husband to be the aggressor in the case. He is charged with domestic abuse by strangulation.

