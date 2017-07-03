Charges dropped against OKC officer, husband arrested

The Sheriff posted that the search for Cindy Berend was over around 10:00 a.m. Monday morning on Facebook.
The Oklahoma Lottery is relaunching with all new games featuring cash prizes that allow for more winners and more revenue generated on behalf of Oklahoma public education.
A 10-month-old boy in Britain has been given days to live, but his parents are suing to allow him to come to the U.S. for experimental treatment.
A case against an Oklahoma City police officer has flipped, now focusing on a different officer in the precinct. It sparked from a fight in early June. Initially, a female officer was placed on administrative leave and taken into custody when her husband, also an officer in Oklahoma City, called 911 to report an argument that turned physical.
Authorities are investigating after two bodies were found in a burned trailer home in eastern Oklahoma. It happened in Wagoner County, not far from Tulsa and Muskogee. Firefighters were called to a structure fire yesterday morning. Once the blaze was put out, crews found two bodies burned inside. Wagoner County Sheriff's officials say they are not sure yet if the deaths were caused by the fire.
