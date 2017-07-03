New law allows more OK Lottery games, prizes and public-school f - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

New law allows more OK Lottery games, prizes and public-school funding

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source MGN/Oklahoma Lottery)

OK (KSWO) – The Oklahoma Lottery is relaunching with all new games featuring cash prizes that allow for more winners and more revenue generated on behalf of Oklahoma public education.

“A recent change in the law has empowered the Oklahoma Lottery to revitalize our instant games,” said Rollo Redburn, Oklahoma Lottery Commission executive director. “We hope Oklahomans will forget their perceptions of yesterday’s Lottery and see what the new Lottery has in store for them.”

The Lottery is rolling out 16 new and revamped games immediately. Player favorite games’ designs and prize structures will be updated.

“Winner experience has been central to our planning for this relaunch,” said Jay Finks, Oklahoma Lottery Commission director of marketing and administration. “Getting Oklahomans excited and engaged with the Lottery not only fulfills our goal of satisfied players, but it ultimately helps raise even more dollars to help support public schools.”

“The Lottery has paid out a lot throughout its history and it is going to pay out a lot more going forward – both to winners and to schools,” Redburn said.

House Bill 1837 allocates more Lottery money to public education by removing an outdated law that limited how games and prizes could be structure.  With the new law in effect, $50 million is guaranteed annually moving forward for education, with any additional profits earmarked to enhance K-12 initiatives in reading, science, technology, engineering, and math. More than $795 million in contributions to Oklahoma education to date, and projected to contribute at least $110 million more to education in next five years than it would have under previous law.

Information provided by Oklahoma Lottery. 

