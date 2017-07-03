Waurika’s July 22nd celebration commemorates 150th anniversary of the Chisholm Trail

WAURIKA, OK (KSWO)- Waurika will host a celebration to commemorate the 150th anniversary of the Chisholm Trail on July 22nd at the Rock Island Depot at 201 S Meridian. The Smithsonian’s Museum on Main Street (MoMS) exhibit, “The Way We Worked,” will also open the same day. All exhibits and events are free.

“The Way We Worked” provides an in-depth look at work from the 1900’s through the 1980’s,” According to Monica Bartling, project chairman. “Waurika was selected… as one of five sites across Oklahoma to host the exhibit… The exhibit will reside at the Rock Island Depot through September 8, 2017.”

The July 22nd event will feature fun for the entire family with exhibits of antique farm equipment, antique tractors, games for children, a working chuck wagon, a melodrama and many more activities for people of all ages.

Interviews of people who grew up in Jefferson County and remember what the region was like in the 1940’s and 1950’s will debut at an opening reception and dinner on Friday evening and be shown throughout the weekend before it is submitted to the Smithsonian and become part of the permanent archives of work across America.

“The sixteen interviews provide an amazing look at Jefferson County life and also a slice of what America was like when all our small towns were thriving hubs of activity”, Bartling continued. “This event brings so much of our area history together. The Chisolm Trail was a huge part of early history, agriculture is still a major part of the area’s contribution to the local and state economy, and the railroad remains an active mover of commerce throughout the region. Our community is pleased to celebrate and invite the area to join us for a fun-filled and educational day.”

Information provided by the Waurika Public Library.