Bronze statue of original Stephens County Courthouse unveiled at ribbon cutting

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO)- The city of Duncan held a ribbon cutting ceremony today to unveil their new bronze statue. The statue is a replica of the original Stephens County Courthouse that was demolished nearly fifty years ago.

It was made possible thanks to all private donations. The bronze replica was crafted by Oklahoma sculptor Joel Randall. It will be located at 10th and Main Street.

“A lot of people are just very, very happy to see its resurrection close to where it used to be...” Duncan Enhancement Trust Authority Chairperson Carolyn Rodgers says this is a good way to beautify Duncan through nostalgia.

This project was a joint effort from Duncan Enhancement Trust Authority (DETA), Main Street Duncan, and First Bank & Trust.

"We've been working on for almost two years now. With the existing flag poles at 10th and Main where the courthouse was previously decades ago, we knew the location would be appropriate for a project such as this. To see the courthouse beside the wayfinding kiosk is a bonus for the original idea proposed. The Main Street Duncan members and merchants are grateful for this beautification project that is both a preservation effort on behalf of the courthouse but also a patriotic symbol to have our state and country flags flying in downtown Duncan once again,” said Main Street Duncan Director Destiny Alfhenger.

If you are interested in helping, they are still accepting donations to help beautify Duncan. Just mail your donations to Main Street Duncan, PO BOX 112. If you give over $500, you will get a plaque in your name.

