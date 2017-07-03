Set up has begun for the Fort Sill Summer Concert - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Set up has begun for the Fort Sill Summer Concert

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect

FORT SILL, OK (KSWO)- Set up has begun for the Fort Sill Summer Concert. The concert is tomorrow and will feature performances from Grammy award winner Maren Morris, Aaron Watson, and Oklahoma's own Chris Bullard.The concert will all come to an end with a firework show at dusk.

The concert is open to general public but it is also a great stress reliever for soldiers and their families.

“Boost moral for the soldiers and the families-- that's what were all about in family and MWR...We hold this for the soldiers and we have done in event like this for two decades and were pleased to still be able to do that,” said Michele Flanagan, the MWR Marketing Director.

Gates open at 5:30 and the show starts at 6:30. Tickets are $25 in advance and $35 at the gate. Children 6 and under are free. You can find those tickets at any EZ-Go, Adventure Travel, Billingsley Ford and on Adventure Travel’s website.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Dallas shooter in police custody

    Dallas shooter in police custody

    Monday, July 3 2017 4:18 PM EDT2017-07-03 20:18:08 GMT
    Monday, July 3 2017 6:04 PM EDT2017-07-03 22:04:58 GMT
    An ambulance is on the scene of a possible active shooter incident at the Wyndham Dallas Suites. (Source: KTVT/CNN)An ambulance is on the scene of a possible active shooter incident at the Wyndham Dallas Suites. (Source: KTVT/CNN)

    SWAT is arriving at the Wyndham Dallas Suites.

    SWAT is arriving at the Wyndham Dallas Suites.

  • Wichita Falls man drowns following incident at Lake Texoma

    Wichita Falls man drowns following incident at Lake Texoma

    Monday, July 3 2017 5:44 PM EDT2017-07-03 21:44:51 GMT

    Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials said Bob Garcia, 69, was anchored in his boat with the engine off on the north side of Wood Island in Oklahoma waters of Lake Texoma around 9:00 a.m. 

    Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials said Bob Garcia, 69, was anchored in his boat with the engine off on the north side of Wood Island in Oklahoma waters of Lake Texoma around 9:00 a.m. 

  • Stop by Marlow’s 4th of July celebration in Redbud Park

    Stop by Marlow’s 4th of July celebration in Redbud Park

    Monday, July 3 2017 4:56 PM EDT2017-07-03 20:56:06 GMT

    Down the road in Marlow, the city will put on their Fourth of July celebration in Redbud Park! It's a day full of fun starting with the parade at 9:15 downtown. The park will open at 10:00 a.m. with music from local artists. The big concert will be at 6:30 p.m. and the fireworks show kicks off at 10:00. Bring the kids out to enjoy the carnival rides, inflatables, and the splash pad. There will be about 50 vendors you can shop with and 20 food vendors on site.

    Down the road in Marlow, the city will put on their Fourth of July celebration in Redbud Park! It's a day full of fun starting with the parade at 9:15 downtown. The park will open at 10:00 a.m. with music from local artists. The big concert will be at 6:30 p.m. and the fireworks show kicks off at 10:00. Bring the kids out to enjoy the carnival rides, inflatables, and the splash pad. There will be about 50 vendors you can shop with and 20 food vendors on site.

    •   
Powered by Frankly