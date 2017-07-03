FORT SILL, OK (KSWO)- Set up has begun for the Fort Sill Summer Concert. The concert is tomorrow and will feature performances from Grammy award winner Maren Morris, Aaron Watson, and Oklahoma's own Chris Bullard.The concert will all come to an end with a firework show at dusk.

The concert is open to general public but it is also a great stress reliever for soldiers and their families.

“Boost moral for the soldiers and the families-- that's what were all about in family and MWR...We hold this for the soldiers and we have done in event like this for two decades and were pleased to still be able to do that,” said Michele Flanagan, the MWR Marketing Director.

Gates open at 5:30 and the show starts at 6:30. Tickets are $25 in advance and $35 at the gate. Children 6 and under are free. You can find those tickets at any EZ-Go, Adventure Travel, Billingsley Ford and on Adventure Travel’s website.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.