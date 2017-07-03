Stop by Marlow’s 4th of July celebration in Redbud Park

SWAT is arriving at the Wyndham Dallas Suites.
Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials said Bob Garcia, 69, was anchored in his boat with the engine off on the north side of Wood Island in Oklahoma waters of Lake Texoma around 9:00 a.m.
Down the road in Marlow, the city will put on their Fourth of July celebration in Redbud Park! It's a day full of fun starting with the parade at 9:15 downtown. The park will open at 10:00 a.m. with music from local artists. The big concert will be at 6:30 p.m. and the fireworks show kicks off at 10:00. Bring the kids out to enjoy the carnival rides, inflatables, and the splash pad. There will be about 50 vendors you can shop with and 20 food vendors on site.
Set up has begun for the Fort Sill Summer Concert. The concert is tomorrow and will feature performances from Grammy award winner Maren Morris, Aaron Watson, and Oklahoma's own Chris Bullard.The concert will all come to an end with a firework show at dusk. The concert is open to general public but it is also a great stress reliever for soldiers and their families.
A 10-month-old boy in Britain has been given days to live, but his parents are suing to allow him to come to the U.S. for experimental treatment.
