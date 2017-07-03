Stop by Marlow’s 4th of July celebration in Redbud Park

MARLOW, OK (KSWO)- Down the road in Marlow, the city will put on their Fourth of July celebration in Redbud Park!

It's a day full of fun starting with the parade at 9:15 downtown. The park will open at 10:00 a.m. with music from local artists. The big concert will be at 6:30 p.m. and the fireworks show kicks off at 10:00.

Bring the kids out to enjoy the carnival rides, inflatables, and the splash pad. There will be about 50 vendors you can shop with and 20 food vendors on site.

The city says they are expecting 10-to-15,000 people to pass through!



"It's kind of the right of passage. Whether you pass through here once in the morning before it gets, spend all day out here, or plans are to come back for concert and fireworks, or even park out in town and watch fireworks. It's kind of a Marlow tradition that the 4th of July is part of everyone's plans,” said Marlow Administrator Jason McPherson.

McPherson encourages you to show up early to avoid the headaches of parking. He suggests parking downtown and walking to the park.

