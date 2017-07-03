Emergency Communication System protocols after severe weather

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Upgrades are on the way for Lawton's emergency communication system. They'll make communication between first responders more reliable during severe weather. On Friday, heavy rain and gusting wind caused the radio system dispatchers use to communicate with field crews to lose connection.



The 911 Communications Center uses a radio frequency called the 800 system to communicate. On Friday, when strong storms hit our area, a power surge hit the system...causing it to go out. Incoming emergency calls, like 911, were not impacted.. but dispatchers were forced to switch to cell phones to communicate with first responders..



"The officers can usually still talk to each other so we communicate with the watch commander and he lets the know if they need to go out on traffics stops or they need to do any type of public assist they will actually contact us by phone and let us know what their location is and what they are doing so that way we know exactly where they are," said Carter.



Shift Supervisor for the 911 Communication Center Jessica Carter said they relied on backup technology Friday, so first responders could talk to each other directly on radios.



"We also use another radio frequency called I-call and we can still communicate some what still using the radio system even though the main 800 system was down," said Carter.



Having the 800 system go out makes dispatchers jobs more stressful.



"Because you want to keep up with all of your responders the dispatch center here we dispatch for police the fire department and the ambulance services so its not just the police officers we are having to keep up with we also have to look out for all the first responders in Comanche County," said Carter.

Comanche County Emergency Management Public Information Officer Ashleigh Hensch said the 800 system has been in place for about 25 years and will upgraded this fall. The upgrades will strengthen the radio signal and cover more rural areas in Comanche County. Overall it will be more reliable in severe weather.



"Right now there are some areas because of the way that the land...it's hard to get a signal and so if the emergency responders need help or we need to get the signal to them right now its kind of iffy so when we upgrade those systems it will make it especially in the rural counties but also in the municipalities the signals become much stronger so that are responders can get to dispatch and vice versa," said Hensch.

Hensch said the upgrades come after a company came in said the current communication system needed to be upgraded. It was approved by the board of County Commissioners and work will start on the overhaul in September.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.