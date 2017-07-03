Stage set for Fort Sill's Summer Concert

FORT SILL, OK (KSWO) - Fort Sill is gearing up for its annual Fourth of July Summer Concert going on Tuesday evening. About 30 Marines have worked since Friday getting the stage set up and ready for Chris Bullard, Aaron Watson, Maren Morris.

"They're awesome,” Marine Instructor Justin Seaman said. “They've been busting their butts all day, every day, for the past few days and we really appreciate their work."

Seaman said he volunteered to help with stage setup because he knows what this concert means to the soldiers.

"It just reminds them of being back home, and it gives them something to keep themselves occupied, and it's something fun that they'll remember for a long time," Seaman said.

It takes about five days to put up the stage and get the field ready for the roughly five-thousand people who will attend the concert.

But for those at Army Morale, Welfare and Recreation or MWR, planning for the concert started eight months ago.

Fort Sill MWR Director Brenda Spencer-Ragland said when it comes to picking artists to perform, they try to see who's popular and who's available.

The first artist on her radar for this summer was Ardmore native Chris Bullard.

"I said 'I really want to put him aside here and listen to him for an opening act,' but went to the promoter and I said 'You know there's a song on here and he's actually tagged teamed,’” Spencer-Ragland said. “He's doing a song with Maren Morris and she's phenomenal. She is the up and coming star for Country Music. So, I listened to her and I was able to luckily get both of them."

The Marines who set up the stage will also get to watch them perform.

"That's kinda the perks to doing this,” Seaman said. “They get to hang out, get backstage, enjoy themselves while they can and then we'll get back to work the next day."

The gates open at 5:30 p.m. and the show starts at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale now at EZ-GO for $25 and $35 at the gate.

To get to the concert, you'll need to go to Gate 2 and have a valid driver’s license with you. If you take that gate, you won't need a pass to get on post.

