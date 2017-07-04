LPD investigating pedestrian crash

The state's capital city has come up with a new way to help its homeless population. Oklahoma City has teamed up with United Way to develop a program that allows you to help the homeless by donating on your cell phone. Through the text-to-give program, you can text HelpOKCHomeless to 41444 and put in the dollar amount you want to donate. From there, the United Way donates that money to 30 different organizations that aim to help.