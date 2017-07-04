LPD investigating pedestrian crash

Who will achieve hot dog supremacy and take home the coveted mustard belt?
Who will achieve hot dog supremacy and take home the coveted mustard belt?
The state's capital city has come up with a new way to help its homeless population. Oklahoma City has teamed up with United Way to develop a program that allows you to help the homeless by donating on your cell phone. Through the text-to-give program, you can text HelpOKCHomeless to 41444 and put in the dollar amount you want to donate. From there, the United Way donates that money to 30 different organizations that aim to help.
The state's capital city has come up with a new way to help its homeless population. Oklahoma City has teamed up with United Way to develop a program that allows you to help the homeless by donating on your cell phone. Through the text-to-give program, you can text HelpOKCHomeless to 41444 and put in the dollar amount you want to donate. From there, the United Way donates that money to 30 different organizations that aim to help.
North Korea says it has test-launched its first intercontinental ballistic missile, appearing to contradict South Korean and U.S. officials who said the missile was intermediate-range.
North Korea says it has test-launched its first intercontinental ballistic missile, appearing to contradict South Korean and U.S. officials who said the missile was intermediate-range.
There will be several fireworks displays in Southwest Oklahoma tomorrow night in celebration of Independence Day. In Marlow, there will be an all-day event, including a parade starting at Marlow High School at 9:15 in the morning. Then, at 10:00 a.m., entertainment will kick off at Redbud Park with arts and crafts booths, food and live music. Fireworks will start at 10:00 p.m. Tune into the 4:00 p.m. newscast for a preview of the event from the Marlow Gunslingers.
There will be several fireworks displays in Southwest Oklahoma tomorrow night in celebration of Independence Day. In Marlow, there will be an all-day event, including a parade starting at Marlow High School at 9:15 in the morning. Then, at 10:00 a.m., entertainment will kick off at Redbud Park with arts and crafts booths, food and live music. Fireworks will start at 10:00 p.m. Tune into the 4:00 p.m. newscast for a preview of the event from the Marlow Gunslingers.
Americans are celebrating their country's birthday with a day of shared traditions in a nation that has grappled with divides this past year.
Americans are celebrating their country's birthday with a day of shared traditions in a nation that has grappled with divides this past year.