LPD investigating pedestrian crash

By Monte Brown, Anchor
LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Lawton police are investigating a crash involving a private trash truck and a pedestrian.

It happened around 5:15 a.m. Tuesday at Southwest 52nd and G Avenue. The pedestrian's condition has not been released. LPD says witnesses were taken to the police department for interviews and more information will be released when it's made available.

