Pedestrian hit by private trash truck in Lawton identified

By Monte Brown, Anchor
LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Lawton police are investigating a crash involving a private trash truck and a pedestrian. It happened around 5:15 a.m. Tuesday at Southwest 52nd and G Avenue.  

The name of the victim is Andrea Robertson. She is deceased.

LPD says more information will be released when it's made available.

