OKC starts text-to-give program to help the city’s homeless

North Korea says it has test-launched its first intercontinental ballistic missile, appearing to contradict South Korean and U.S. officials who said the missile was intermediate-range.
North Korea says it has test-launched its first intercontinental ballistic missile, appearing to contradict South Korean and U.S. officials who said the missile was intermediate-range.
Americans are celebrating their country's birthday with a day of shared traditions in a nation that has grappled with divides this past year.
Americans are celebrating their country's birthday with a day of shared traditions in a nation that has grappled with divides this past year.
President Donald Trump has tweeted a mock video that shows him pummeling a man in a business suit _ his face obscured by the CNN logo _ outside a wrestling ring.
President Donald Trump has tweeted a mock video that shows him pummeling a man in a business suit _ his face obscured by the CNN logo _ outside a wrestling ring.
Florida monkeys attacked a family at a state park in Ocala, FL.
Florida monkeys attacked a family at a state park in Ocala, FL.
America, get your grills out, and rest in the assurance that Joey Chestnut, the granite rock that is America, once again is world champion in the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest.
America, get your grills out, and rest in the assurance that Joey Chestnut, the granite rock that is America, once again is world champion in the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest.