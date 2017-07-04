Officials confirm bodies of a man and woman found inside burned home

WAGONER COUNTY, OK (KSWO)- Officials in Wagoner County have now confirmed that the bodies of a man and woman were found in a burned home. The identities of the two found in the home have not yet been released.

The Wagoner County Sheriff's Office says they do not have any evidence that the blaze was a homicide, though they say they are viewing it as suspicious for the time being. They are now waiting for identification and an official cause of death from medical examiners.

