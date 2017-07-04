A Child Who Hopes: Meet Braison and Jordan

OK (KSWO)- There are two brothers in DHS custody who want to be adopted so they can live together again. The brothers, Braison and Jordan share their story and love for each other at Frontier City in "A Child Who Hopes."

“Have you ever been on a roller coaster?”

“No, never...”

That changed on this day in Frontier City. The brothers are 5 and 6. They haven't lived together for 2 years so today's adventure is exciting for them.

In between rides, I asked Jordan what he wants to be when he grows up.

“I don't want to be anything so I can be here.”

Braison says he wants to be a purple flower-- very imaginative boys and happy too. They love to smile and are up for just about anything.



“I like to learn about cooking. I like to do anything like bake, karate…”



The boys went under DHS custody 3 years ago, and are in two different foster homes now. It's been that way most of the time in foster care.



“Oh, you're trying to find a place to live together?”

“Yeah and to find a forever family…”



Their permanency planning worker says they are very energetic boys who would do best in a two-parent household and she says they are adamant about being under the same roof again.



“All they talk about when we talk about forever homes is my brother, my brother, my brother…”



Chocho started working with the brothers two years ago. She says both boys know what's at stake.



“They're 5 and 6 now but they understand what a forever home is. It means this is where we are going to live for the rest of our lives. It means people who are going to love for us and care for us.”



And with discipline and a stable home Chocho believes these brothers will thrive.



“That perfect family has yet to step forward and say ‘hey, we'll do this.’”

If you have it in your heart to adopt, just call the Comanche County DHS at 580-250-3700.