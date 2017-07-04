"You won't get this anywhere else," Fort Sill's Independence Day Ceremony

FORT SILL, OK (KSWO) – 4th of July started with a bang on Fort Sill Tuesday morning. The Independence Day Ceremony on post started at 9 a.m.

Soldiers from all over the United States are stationed on Fort Sill. They heard some words of encouragement on Tuesday morning, and got a chance to represent their home state.

"You won't get this anywhere else," Command Sergeant Major Carl Fagan said.

Canon fire punctuated the music and the state's salutes during the ceremony. Command Sgt. Maj. Fagan says that's just the Fort Sill way.

"It's important while we are at the home of the Field Artillery to showcase the field artillery," Command Sg.t Maj. Fagan said.

Tchikovsky's 1812 Overture was played as the composer had written it. With canon fire to stir feelings of patriotism in the listener.

Sergeant Abraham Hancock played in the 77th United States Army Band with his wife Heidi and their kids watching from the sidelines. They said it allowed them to teach their kids an important lesson in our nation's history.

"Telling them that's how we got our freedom,” Heidi said. “All those noises going on were noises that were happening when we were fighting and working for this freedom that we have."

A canon salute shot out after each state was called. And it was followed by cheers from the soldiers who call that state home.

Major General Brian McKiernan asked the crowd to stop and remember why we are celebrating the 4th, and keep U.S. soldiers stationed overseas in our thoughts.

